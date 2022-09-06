News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets

Sheffield Wednesday fans have sold out over 3,000 tickets for their away games against Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe.

By Joe Crann
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:00 pm

Wednesday were given an allocation of 1,648 tickets for the upcoming trip to Plymouth this weekend, all of which were sold with more than a week left until the game, while an even bigger allocation was sold out at Morecambe.

Owls fans bought up 1,800 tickets for Tuesday night’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium - with all of them again being sold with a week remaining before the tie.

Moore’s side will be at home for three games on the bounce after their game against the Shrimps, two in the league and one in the Papa John’s Trophy, with crucial games against Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers bookending their game against Burton Albion at Hillsborough.

The next away game after those ties will only come in October, with the Owls making the trip to Port Vale on October 1st.

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their next two away allocations in League One.
