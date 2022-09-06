Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
Sheffield Wednesday fans have sold out over 3,000 tickets for their away games against Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe.
Wednesday were given an allocation of 1,648 tickets for the upcoming trip to Plymouth this weekend, all of which were sold with more than a week left until the game, while an even bigger allocation was sold out at Morecambe.
Owls fans bought up 1,800 tickets for Tuesday night’s trip to the Mazuma Stadium - with all of them again being sold with a week remaining before the tie.
Most Popular
-
1
High-profile League One boss resigns from role - Sheffield Wednesday fixture on the horizon
-
2
Sheffield United supporters show off brilliant new Iliman Ndiaye chant at Hull – these are the full lyrics
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday fans do their thing as thousands flock for Owls tickets
-
4
Sheffield Wednesday to keep close eye on progress of ‘very skilful’ transfer option on loan in League Two
-
5
Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder takes cheeky swipe at Sheffield Wednesday and Paolo Di Canio - opposite to Neil Warnock
Moore’s side will be at home for three games on the bounce after their game against the Shrimps, two in the league and one in the Papa John’s Trophy, with crucial games against Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers bookending their game against Burton Albion at Hillsborough.
The next away game after those ties will only come in October, with the Owls making the trip to Port Vale on October 1st.