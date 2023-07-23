Sheffield Wednesday identify David Downes replacement at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have identified a replacement for former Head of Recruitment, David Downes, following his exit for Blackpool.

It was reported earlier in the week that the club had ‘agreed a deal’ to bring Luke Dowling, formerly of Watford, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion, into the club ahead of the 2023/24 season, and The Star understands that conversations have taken place to that effect.

Downes left his role at Hillsborough to become the Sporting Director at Blackpool, a step up from his position at S6, and it’s thought that Dowling is being eyed up as his successor – though what his actual job title will be if he does come in remains to be seen at this point in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been the Sporting Director at both Watford and Forest, he spent almost three years working as Sporting & Technical Director for West Brom prior to his departure in June 2021 – coincidentally he joined the Baggies when former Owls boss, Darren Moore, was in charge there.

It’s now less than two weeks until the start of the 2023/24 campaign as Wednesday return to the Championship, but as things stand the only senior signing made by the club is the return of Reece James following his successful loan spell in the promotion season last time out.