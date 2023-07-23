Sheffield Wednesday target set to sign elsewhere with Owls move looking unlikely

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday target, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, doesn’t look to be joining the Owls from Burnley this summer.

By Joe Crann
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Wednesday manager, Xisco, confirmed during the club’s preseason camp in Spain that the Northern Ireland man was one of the names on his list of potential options as they look for goalkeeping choices, however it would appear that he’s of to join Aarhus in Denmark instead.

The Owls are in the market for a shot-stopper to compete with Cameron Dawson for a place in the starting XI, and while some would rather see Pierce Charles stick around to play that role, it’s being reported that out-of-favour West Bromwich Albion man, David Button, is another name on the list of targets.

BPF has fallen down the pecking order at Burnley, and is thought to have been open to a return to Hillsborough following his previous loan spell, but according to Alan Nixon he’s instead ‘set to join’ the Danish Superliga side instead as he heads out on loan in search of regular football.