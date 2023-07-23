Italian media link Sheffield Wednesday with S6 return for former defender

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for former defender, Achraf Lazaar, according to reports that are coming out of Italy.

The 31-year-old had a short loan stint with the Owls back in 2019 when he played four games in the Championship for the club, and he has since gone on to spend time in both Portugal and Italy.

Lazaar has history with new Wednesday boss, Xisco, having played his part in Watford’s promotion to the Premier League in 2020/21, however he never featured in the top-flight with the Hornets after he was released at the end of his short-term contract.

Now a free agent once more following his exit from Novara in Serie C, Tutto Mercato in Italy say that ‘contacts have already been initiated’ regarding the Moroccans future, with both the Owls and Portuguese outfit, Boavista, reportedly weighing up whether to bring him on board or not.

It remains to be seen whether anything more will come of the reported interest in the former Palermo man, but with just one new face through the door so far this summer there is a growing desperation from the Owls fanbase to see fresh additions made to Xisco’s side as soon as possible. Reece James is the only signing that has been completed up to now.