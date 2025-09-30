Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, is one of those who will have woken up on payday today and found no sign of his wages in his bank account.

As reported on Monday, players at the club were informed this week that they would not be paid on time for the month of September, making it five of the last seven months that they’ve not got what’s owed to them when it was owed.

It’s also understood that coaches, including those that have just been brought in as well as non-footballing staff, won’t receive all of their wages – instead being advised that they would receive a payment of £1,000 on payday.

This financial debacle is the latest in a long string of issues that have come about during Dejphon Chansiri’s tenure as chairman of the Owls, and once more hard-working members of staff are going to have to make plans in order to make sure that they’re able to pay any bills that are due in the coming days. No timescale has been given on when the full amounts will be settled.

Amongst all this, The Star has learnt that Pedersen has made it clear that he doesn’t want any of his wages to be paid until every other member of staff has what’s owed to them, putting their needs above any that he might have in what is sure to be a difficult time for everyone.

The Dane has become a popular figure around S6 since making the move to South Yorkshire, and gestures like this one will only help strengthen the bonds that he’s trying to forge in this difficult time.

It’s also been suggested that certain players are of the same mindset in their desire to see others paid before themselves, and Barry Bannan has spoken publicly recently about how much it affects them knowing the personal struggles that many of their friends and colleagues at Middlewood Road are going through.

Wednesday are back in action this evening against Birmingham City, and Pedersen will once again be trying to do his best to help keep everyone’s mind on the game despite the carnage that continues to play out around them.

