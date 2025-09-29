Senior players at Sheffield Wednesday have been advised not to expect the prompt payment of their wages for September, The Star understands, though academy players and technical staff could receive part-payment.

It’s understood that senior players have been told this afternoon that their wages will once again be paid late as the Owls’ spiralling summer continues. Academy players and staff may well receive their payments, however, with members of the first team backroom set up likely to receive only a portion of their wages on time.

Players, staff and football employees are due to receive their monthly salary payments tomorrow (September 30). This month looks set to serve as the fifth in seven that payment issues have hit the club in some form. The likely payment status of non-football employees for September is not yet known. It’s understood that senior players have not yet been given an indication of when to expect their latest payment and that the news has once again been met with huge frustration.

The news is bleakly unsurprising given the continued financial struggles behind the scenes at S6, but serves as yet another cold reminder of the difficult circumstances those working at the club are operating under in Dejphon Chansiri’s continued ownership of the club.

Last week the club were placed into a fifth live EFL registration embargo for a range of financial misgivings that include payments owed to other clubs, late payments to HMRC and payments owed to ‘football creditors’. Despite that off-field distraction, Henrik Pedersen’s side were able to pick up a first home point of the season on Saturday in an encouraging 1-1 draw with QPR. The Owls head to Birmingham City on Tuesday evening - what was scheduled to have been their payday.

This week ushers in potential new financial challenges for Chansiri, with a loan on the stadium due on September 30. The Star reported earlier this month that the routine ‘rolling over’ of the debt was not guaranteed and that a significant portion of the loan was likely to be called-in. The Star also reported efforts made by Chansiri to raise funds in the short-term, with an attempt to sell unrefined gold among the plays still on the table.