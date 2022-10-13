TV executives say that ‘Sunderland Til’ I Die’, a hugely successful docuseries that followed the progress of Sunderland AFC, will return and is set to heavily feature Wednesday’s League One semi-final play-off defeat to the Mackems.

The series has so far run for two seasons and followed Sunderland’s relegation season from the Championship in 2017/18 and their own League One play-off near-miss in 2019/20.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2021/22 play-off defeat to Sunderland will be featured in a new Netflix series. Pic: Steve Ellis.

A two-part third series has been confirmed by production company Fulwell 73 and will centre on the latter stages of their 2021/22 season and ultimately promotion via the play-offs.

And while that will deliver a reflection of happier memories for Mackems fans, it looks set to dredge up sour ones for Wednesdayites.

Sunderland beat the Owls 2-1 over two legs in the semi-final, with Patrick Roberts scoring in injury time in the Hillsborough second leg to nudge them over the line with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline and break Wednesday hearts.

The show will also feature the first leg, which was won 1-0 by Sunderland after a mistake by modern icon Sam Hutchinson led to the only goal of the match.

“This time we are purely focusing on the play-off win from last season,” said Leo Pearlman, founding partner of Fulwell 73.

“There will be two episodes that look at the incredible finale to the season with the play-off semi-finals and the play-off win against Wycombe at Wembley.

“We are ending Sunderland Till I Die on a high.”