‘Excellent’ Dejphon Chansiri opportunity ‘maximised’ by Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore

Wednesday owner Chansiri has been in the UK for a number of weeks and has spent much of his time based at Hillsborough taking a closer look at the club’s progress both on and off the field.

For a number of different reasons, the Thai businessman has had mixed relationships with his managers since buying the club in January 2015.

But his relationship with current boss Darren Moore is understood to be very strong, as directly referenced by club captain Barry Bannan in a recent interview.

Chansiri has attended matches in his time here and Moore has spent a great deal of time in his boss’ company.

“We've been talking in general about the team,” Moore told the media after Chansiri had watched Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

“We're continuing to build our relationship and I'm so pleased to have him here because he's able to feel and witness things at first hand.”

Moore has previously explained that both men have been keen to retain a constant communication even when Chansiri is home in Bangkok, with video calls and texts following most matches.

The Owls boss has been complimentary as to the chairman’s contribution to a continued rebuilding process at S6, one it is hoped will be given a monumental boost by promotion to the Championship this season.

“As the manager, to have him here, it's just great to spend time with him,” Moore said. “There's not two or three days pass by where we don't speak, we speak all the time, so to have him here and know he's in his office and I'm just down the road at Middlewood, it's excellent.

“He's based in the city centre [when in Sheffield] and I'm maximising my time seeing him. It's good to catch up but even when he does go back home, I'm in contact with him on the phone.