Darren Moore admits a little patience required when it comes to Sheffield Wednesday pair

Sheffield Wednesday winger Alex Mighten. Pic: Steve Ellis.

That’s the opinion of Owls boss Darren Moore, who was able to seal a successful summer transfer rebuild with the signings of speedsters Mallik Wilks and Alex Mighten late on in the window after a flurry of early additions.

Both players are tricky wide men and added pace to a squad that needed it, by Moore’s own admission.

Wilks has suffered something of a set back in the form of a hamstring tweak that has kept him out of the last two matches, though he could well be in line to make his Owls return at Cambridge United on Saturday.

It’s an injury that will have come as a major frustration to the 23-year-old, who registered a goal and two assists in each of his last three Wednesday outings, momentum that came after a pre-season disrupted by injury and a will-he-won’t-he saga surrounding his transfer from Hull.

Mighten, a talented 20-year-old Nottingham Forest loanee, has shown exciting glimpses but is yet to capture his best form in a Wednesday shirt, having completed only one 90-minute outing in his six Owls appearances.

Asked of Mighten’s progress, Moore told The Star: “He's fine. I always think with the players when they come in a little later, it's the same with Mallik, they just need to come in and you dust them down from different team dynamics they're used to.

Advertisement Hide Ad