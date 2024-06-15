Sheffield Wednesday have 'good players in mind' as Danny Röhl hints at busy summer
That’s was the message of Owls manager Danny Röhl during conversation about their likely summer transfer activity this summer when speaking to the Training Ground Guru podcast this week.
The Owls have been active in setting about their incoming business this summer, with deals to bring goalkeeper Ben Hamer, outgoing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe and Angers right-back Yan Valery to S6 understood to be close. Talks are ongoing with other targets and contract talks with Josh Windass, Di’Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa are ongoing.
It’s been a busy time for Röhl, who will embark on a five-match stint of television punditry as part of ITV’s coverage of the European Championships in the coming days while continuing his drive in the transfer market and putting together aspects of the club’s pre-season schedule. Wednesday players will report back to Middlewood Road for testing on June 28 before a five-day training camp at St Georges Park from July 8. A trip to Germany is expected to follow, though dates are unconfirmed.
“The first week was about my situation,” Röhl said on his summer so far. “I had good conversations with the club, we spoke about my future and then about the future of the club; what we can improve and what we can do. Now it's about preparing for the new season. It means we have to sign new and good players. For me it is about writing the schedule for pre-season, to plan the friendly games, looking for opponents. It's a lot of work to do for a manager.
“You can imagine it's a balance between needing time off, because we know the Championship is a tough league and a tough new season. It's a good balance for me at the moment to enjoy some days, but I like work. I am really looking forward to my first pre-season as manager and I think we will have a lot of good things that we can do.”
Röhl was at the heart of speculation over his future before securing a fresh three-year contract to stay on at S6. The German coach stressed the importance of a positive incoming of players having described his ambitions for a top 10 finish in what will be his first full season in a top job.
“Of course there were some offers and requests from other clubs, but for me it is about my next step,” Röhl continued. “My journey was not finished after my first season at Sheffield Wednesday, but the crucial thing was how we can improve as a club, how we can improve the squad. I think this is what I am looking for and what I will try at the moment. It is not always easy at the moment with the market, but we have some good players in our mind. It is now to convince them, try to get them and ensure we have a stronger squad than last season.”