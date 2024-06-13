Sheffield Wednesday boss shares 'dream' with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri
Wednesday survived in the Championship last season on the final day after Röhl managed to oversee a remarkable turnaround in fortunes after his appointment in October, and now he has a big summer ahead of him which will involve a substantial rebuild following a number of exits.
The German has ambition to work at the highest level, he’s made clear of that, and Wednesdayites will be pleased to hear him talk about making it to the top-flight of English football whilst at the helm at Hillsborough.
Speaking to the Training Ground Guru podcast the Owls boss was asked whether he felt the chairman was on board with his project after the momentum that was created last season. Röhl believes so.
“I hope so,” he replied. “I think it was the reason why he decided to give me an offer to extend my contract. I think we both - the owner and I - have dreamed about the Premier League for a long time… If we make good steps forwards then I think there’s a chance.”
He also said during the podcast, “We have to do a lot of things right. We have to play good football, sign good players, and we have to develop the club step-by-step - also in different phases like facilities and so on. If we do this, then why not?”
Wednesday are due back at Middlewood Road in a couple of weeks to begin preseason with testing in S6, before undergoing camps at St. George’s Park in England and another in Germany.
