Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he and Dejphon Chansiri share a dream of seeing the Owls in the Premier League.

Wednesday survived in the Championship last season on the final day after Röhl managed to oversee a remarkable turnaround in fortunes after his appointment in October, and now he has a big summer ahead of him which will involve a substantial rebuild following a number of exits.

The German has ambition to work at the highest level, he’s made clear of that, and Wednesdayites will be pleased to hear him talk about making it to the top-flight of English football whilst at the helm at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Training Ground Guru podcast the Owls boss was asked whether he felt the chairman was on board with his project after the momentum that was created last season. Röhl believes so.

“I hope so,” he replied. “I think it was the reason why he decided to give me an offer to extend my contract. I think we both - the owner and I - have dreamed about the Premier League for a long time… If we make good steps forwards then I think there’s a chance.”

He also said during the podcast, “We have to do a lot of things right. We have to play good football, sign good players, and we have to develop the club step-by-step - also in different phases like facilities and so on. If we do this, then why not?”