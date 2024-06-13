Seeing Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl on our screens this summer is a win-win

Getty Images

Alan Biggs on Danny Rohl’s Euro 2024 TV appearances and what it means for Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl appearing as a major tournament pundit on national television takes some of us back to a time when this was the norm for a Sheffield Wednesday manager. It may also be a sign of Wednesday being on the way back.

During one period spanning nearly two decades it was more unusual for an Owls boss NOT to be on our screens. Jack Charlton was naturally in demand during his tenure and later came the box office appeal of Ron Atkinson and Trevor Francis.

David Pleat will not be remembered quite so fondly for events on the field but he also gave Wednesday added profile as a much-used media expert. So, to older supporters, Rohl’s selection for the ITV panel at Euro ‘24 won’t seem quite so strange. But it’s eye-catching all the same. The 35-year-old German coach has been a manager for less than a year!

It’s telling of his impact, though that’s far from the only benefit. Imagine the effect on players targeted by Wednesday this summer to see the club’s head coach dispensing knowledge to millions.

While it lifts Rohl’s stature, it does the same for the Owls. Just as in the days of Charlton, Atkinson and Francis, who all had the ability to punch above the club’s weight in the transfer market.

Various cult signings proved that. Big Jack lured a top-flight player in Terry Curran to the third-tier. Big Ron’s masterstrokes included Roland Nilsson, Carlton Palmer and John Sheridan. Tricky Trev delivered Chris Waddle and Des Walker.

It’s true Wednesday became big payers in the Atkinson-Francis era and right now, relatively, they are far removed from that. However, there remains some magic in the Wednesday name, the club’s support and its potential even after nearly a quarter of a century estranged from the Premier League.

Players don’t always go with the money. Size of club has a rival pull. And if the manager has a national profile, well, it’s a place to be noticed.