Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Di’Shon Bernard, has been named in Jamaica’s squad for the upcoming Copa America.

Bernard has played a big part for the Reggae Boyz since stepping into international football, and this month started both of their World Cup Qualifiers as they managed to see off both the Dominican Republic and Dominica to pick up six important points.

He was always expected to be named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s full squad for the continental showpiece in the United States, but in the early hours of this morning it was officially confirmed. They’ll head Stateside full of confidence on the back of some strong results of late, and Bernard himself - having finished the season on a high at Hillsborough - will be excited, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He finds himself in an interesting situation given the expiration of his current Owls deal at the end of the month... He will go into the tournament a Wednesday player, but will be a free agent - as things stand - by the time they play their third game.

Jamaica are in Group B alongside Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela, and they’ll be eager to give a good account of themselves in their opening fixture on June 23rd at NRG Stadium in Texas against El Tricolor.

The full squad, which includes a couple of former Owls as well, is as follows...

Goalkeepers:

Andre Blake, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Jahmali Waite, Shaquan Davis

Defenders:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amari’i Bell, Damion Lowe, Dexter Lembikisa, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Pinnock, Greg Leigh, Michael Hector, Jon Bell, Richard King, Wesley Harding

Midfielders:

Alex Marshall, Bobby Reid, Joel Latibeaudiere, Karoy Anderson, Kasey Palmer, Kevon Lambery

Forwards:

Demarai Gray, Kaheim Dixon, Michail Antonio, Renaldo Cephas, Shamar Nicholson, Leon Bailey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad