Sheffield Wednesday man gets major tournament call-up as future remains uncertain
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bernard has played a big part for the Reggae Boyz since stepping into international football, and this month started both of their World Cup Qualifiers as they managed to see off both the Dominican Republic and Dominica to pick up six important points.
He was always expected to be named in Heimir Hallgrímsson’s full squad for the continental showpiece in the United States, but in the early hours of this morning it was officially confirmed. They’ll head Stateside full of confidence on the back of some strong results of late, and Bernard himself - having finished the season on a high at Hillsborough - will be excited, too.
He finds himself in an interesting situation given the expiration of his current Owls deal at the end of the month... He will go into the tournament a Wednesday player, but will be a free agent - as things stand - by the time they play their third game.
Jamaica are in Group B alongside Mexico, Ecuador and Venezuela, and they’ll be eager to give a good account of themselves in their opening fixture on June 23rd at NRG Stadium in Texas against El Tricolor.
The full squad, which includes a couple of former Owls as well, is as follows...
Goalkeepers:
Andre Blake, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Jahmali Waite, Shaquan Davis
Defenders:
Amari’i Bell, Damion Lowe, Dexter Lembikisa, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Pinnock, Greg Leigh, Michael Hector, Jon Bell, Richard King, Wesley Harding
Midfielders:
Alex Marshall, Bobby Reid, Joel Latibeaudiere, Karoy Anderson, Kasey Palmer, Kevon Lambery
Forwards:
Demarai Gray, Kaheim Dixon, Michail Antonio, Renaldo Cephas, Shamar Nicholson, Leon Bailey
Meanwhile, the wait goes on to see whether Wednesday target, Iké Ugbo, will be named in Canada’s squad for the competition having not played in either of their recent friendlies, however he’ll be desperate to make his mark under Jesse Marsch having been recalled to the side during an excellent campaign with the Owls.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.