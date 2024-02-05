Sheffield Wednesday have already submitted their squad list after deadline day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It wasn’t a particularly busy window in terms of incomings at Hillsborough in the end, with James Beadle, Iké Ugbo, Ian Poveda and Kristian Pedersen the only incomings over the course of January – and the latter two faced a baptism of fire at the weekend in the 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The lack of outgoings means that Danny Röhl had been left with decisions to make on who would make the 25-man squad list given that they now have too many players, with 27 senior players on their books at this point in time.

That includes young Beadle, who has to be registered still (unlike other U21 players) due to being a loan, as well as Ciaran Brennan – who was left unregistered in the first half of the campaign.

According to the EFL’s regulations, “Each Club shall submit its Squad List to The League within 24 hours of a Transfer Window; or such other date and time as may be notified by the League… The League will publish each Club’s Squad List and a list of all other Contract Players eligible to participate in League Matches but are not included on the Squad List, on the League’s official website within 7 days of the closing of a Transfer Window.”

So in theory Wednesday have already had to make their decisions on who made the cut and who didn’t, however they do have the choice to leave spaces open with regards to players with longer-term injuries such as Juan Delgado and Callum Paterson.

Another thing Röhl will be taking into consideration will be whether to leave a space open for a free agent to come into their ranks in order to aid their survival bid, which would mean that three of the following could/would miss out:

Cameron Dawson, James Beadle, Liam Palmer, Bambo Diaby, Dominic Iorfa, Pol Valentin, Juan Delgado, Di’Shon Bernard, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo, Reece James, Ciaran Brennan, Kristian Pedersen, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Mallik Wilks, Lee Gregory, Iké Ugbo, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Ashley Fletcher, Anthony Musaba, Ian Poveda.