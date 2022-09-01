Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls academy graduate had a very successful first half of the season out on loan with Grimsby last season, playing a key role as they went on to secure promotion back into League Two.

Hunt, 22, started Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat against Bradford City on Tuesday night, but afterwards it was confirmed that a loan deal may still be in the works for him as the Owls look to get him playing more regularly.

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, said recently that – while Grimsby were interested – there were no talks ongoing, Hurst however says that they have made their intentions clear. He also claimed that Hunt himself wants the move.

As quoted by GrimsbyLive, the Mariners boss told the media this week,“I don’t particularly understand the situation… We’ve been in for Alex for a long time, and now it looks like it’s not happening. Nothing against Darren, but I'm not sure where he was going with his comments.

“We were still there and interested, so it is basically in Sheffield Wednesday’s hands and not ours as to whether he joins us. I think Darren would allow the player to leave, but there is no interest in a loan from our side.

“At the minute, things seem to be stuck, but it would be nice if we got the call to go through with it for Alex and us because I believe he wants to join us, so we’ll see.

“There is nothing more we can do, so if something happens, great, and if not, this is an issue that has been going on for some time now, so I can’t be on the phone waiting for it to happen.”

Moore has confirmed that Hunt – as well as Ryan Galvin – have been made available for loan, but it remains to be seen whether they would be open to letting either of them leave on a permanent basis on deadline day today.