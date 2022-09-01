Sheffield Wednesday: Grimsby Town boss makes strong claim in pursuit of Owls midfielder
Grimsby Town manager, Paul Hurst, says that he wants to sign Alex Hunt from Sheffield Wednesday – but not on loan.
The Owls academy graduate had a very successful first half of the season out on loan with Grimsby last season, playing a key role as they went on to secure promotion back into League Two.
Hunt, 22, started Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat against Bradford City on Tuesday night, but afterwards it was confirmed that a loan deal may still be in the works for him as the Owls look to get him playing more regularly.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday make key George Byers decision as transfer window draws to a close
-
2
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
3
How Dejphon Chansiri has responded to ‘agent activity’ at Sheffield Wednesday – and how the players have handled it
-
4
Injury may halt Sheffield Wednesday switch – two players could still leave
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday’s latest Fisayo Dele-Bashiru stance after Blackpool interest
Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, said recently that – while Grimsby were interested – there were no talks ongoing, Hurst however says that they have made their intentions clear. He also claimed that Hunt himself wants the move.
As quoted by GrimsbyLive, the Mariners boss told the media this week,“I don’t particularly understand the situation… We’ve been in for Alex for a long time, and now it looks like it’s not happening. Nothing against Darren, but I'm not sure where he was going with his comments.
“We were still there and interested, so it is basically in Sheffield Wednesday’s hands and not ours as to whether he joins us. I think Darren would allow the player to leave, but there is no interest in a loan from our side.
“At the minute, things seem to be stuck, but it would be nice if we got the call to go through with it for Alex and us because I believe he wants to join us, so we’ll see.
“There is nothing more we can do, so if something happens, great, and if not, this is an issue that has been going on for some time now, so I can’t be on the phone waiting for it to happen.”
Moore has confirmed that Hunt – as well as Ryan Galvin – have been made available for loan, but it remains to be seen whether they would be open to letting either of them leave on a permanent basis on deadline day today.
Hunt is now into the final year of his Wednesday contract, and there has been no suggest of an extended deal at this point in time.