Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin featured from the bench in Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup win over Rochdale but in terms of more regular league action, look to have dropped down the pecking order a touch as the club’s vast work in the transfer market.

Hunt in particular is a player who has been on the edge of the first team for several years but is yet to quite break in and aged 22 and 21 respectively, both have enjoyed loan stints elsewhere in recent seasons.

There has been interest in both player but for either to sign on loan for an EFL club in this window, a deal would have to be done before the deadline on September 1.

Owls boss Darren Moore looks set to send two young players out on loan.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The enquiries we've had have just been enquiries,” Owls boss Darren Moore told The Star.

“Things may heat up in this last seven days for the both of them. We've made them both available for a loan and they have had enquiries, but they haven't been followed up.

“There were a couple where we didn't feel that the level and standard was right for them, so we turned them down. Hopefully in the next seven days we'll see where they're at.”

Wednesday will only move the player on if the circumstances are right for the development of their players.

Both Hunt and Galvin have spent time out at non-league clubs and while the preference is to offer EFL experience, if the right club comes along, Moore and Wednesday will have no issue sending them out at the top of non-league.

That would mean a loan deal could be completed after the September 1 deadline.

Moore said: “It's about the style of play, the game time, the reasons why the manager wants them and the roles and responsibilities they're going to play with.

“That's all so important for them as well as the level they're going in to play at, but also it's about us keeping tabs on them.