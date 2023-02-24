Why two key Sheffield Wednesday fixtures next month have now been moved

The Owls’ encounter away at Forest Green Rovers is the fixture chosen for Sky Sports coverage, with the game being moved to the Sunday - in turn, their fixture at Cheltenham Town the following week has also had to be shifted.
A statement from the Owls said, “The Owls’ League One visit to Forest Green Rovers has been selected for live broadcast coverage by Sky Sports.
“The game was originally scheduled for Saturday 25 March at 3:00pm but now moves to Sunday 26 March with a 1:00pm kick-off.
“As a result, our following fixture at Cheltenham Town, which was set to be played on Tuesday 28 March, moves to Wednesday 29 March with the same kick-off time of 7:45pm.”
Both games could play a key role in the Owls’ promotion or - hopefully - title push at the top of the table, and Darren Moore will be hoping that six big away points could be on the cards.