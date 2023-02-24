Why two key Sheffield Wednesday fixtures next month have now been moved

Sheffield Wednesday have had two of their fixtures next month moved after one of their matches was selected for TV.

The Owls’ encounter away at Forest Green Rovers is the fixture chosen for Sky Sports coverage, with the game being moved to the Sunday - in turn, their fixture at Cheltenham Town the following week has also had to be shifted.

A statement from the Owls said, “The Owls’ League One visit to Forest Green Rovers has been selected for live broadcast coverage by Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The game was originally scheduled for Saturday 25 March at 3:00pm but now moves to Sunday 26 March with a 1:00pm kick-off.

“As a result, our following fixture at Cheltenham Town, which was set to be played on Tuesday 28 March, moves to Wednesday 29 March with the same kick-off time of 7:45pm.”