Sheffield Wednesday discover unfortunate fate as Marvin Johnson receives FA ban

Sheffield Wednesday will be without wingback, Marvin Johnson, for the next three games after he was found guilty of ‘improper/violent conduct’ by the Football Association.

Darren Moore revealed previously that they were going to lodge an appeal against the charge after Johnson allegedly elbowed Wes Burns in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town – a penalty was given at the time, but there was no card shown.

Now, with Wednesday going up against Charlton Athletic tomorrow afternoon, it has been confirmed that he’s now been suspended, meaning he’ll miss the clash with Charlton as well as the games against Peterborough United and Portsmouth.

A statement from the FA read today, “Sheffield Wednesday’s Marvin Johnson has been suspended for three matches following an incident in their EFL League One game against Ipswich Town on Saturday 11 February.

"The forward denied that his behaviour during the 16th minute was improper and/or violent, but an independent Regulatory Commission found the charge to be proven and imposed his suspension following a hearing.”

Meanwhile, when asked earlier about criticism of match officials, Moore defended them – saying that understands how tough it is for them, and reiterated the fact that they’ll soon be meeting with Professional Game Match Officials Board chief, Howard Webb.

He said, “I always think it’s difficult with the referees, there is more scrutiny on the game and on the officials. They’re having to make a split decision at a second’s notice - I understand the difficulties, and I’m one of the manager that will lend my support.

The FA brought charges against Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson for 'improper/violent conduct'. (Steve Ellis)

“We're catching up with Howard at a later date to bridge that gap to try and help one another.”

