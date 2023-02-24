Sheffield Wednesday’s six biggest goal contributors as Owls chase history

Sheffield Wednesday are chasing history this season in more ways than one, and they’re getting help from all over the pitch…

The Owls are one win/draw away from setting a new unbeaten league record at the club as they prepare to face Charlton Athletic this weekend, with Darren Moore’s side currently sat on 19 games since they were last beaten.

Meanwhile, they’re on top of the table heading into the final stretch of the season for the first time in years, and well positioned in their chase for a league title that would end a wait of over 70 years to finish in top spot.

In pursuit of these aims, Wednesday have needed help from every position. Their defence and goalkeepers have already set a new club record of 18 clean sheets in a single league campaign, and in total there have been 20 different players who have either scored or set up at least one goal in all competitions in 2022/23.

Wednesday’s Top Six:

Josh Windass – 21 (14 goals, 7 assists)

Michael Smith – 17 (13 goals, 4 assists)

Josh Windass with Michael Smith are Sheffield Wednesday's top goal contributors in 2022/23 so far. (Steve Ellis)

Barry Bannan – 12 (5 goals, 7 assists)

Marvin Johnson – 11 (3 goals, 8 assists)

George Byers – 9 (6 goals, 3 assists)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 9 (5 goals, 4 assists)

The Owls finished the season with four players on double-figure goals and assists in 2021/22, and with a good chunk of the season left have already equalled that – while four others are two or less contributions away from joining them.

