Sheffield Wednesday forced to leave players off squad list due to EFL restrictions
Sheffield Wednesday will be unable to name a couple of contracted players on their squad list this season due to having too many players in their group.
Wednesday boss, Xisco, will have to select 25 players that he’ll be able to use in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, but the size of the collective at the moment means that at least a couple of them won’t make the cut when it’s submitted to the English Football League.
According to the EFL’s regulations, Championship clubs are able to name 25 players in their list – which has to be submitted early this week – of which eight must fall into the ‘home grown’ category, which means a player that has been registered with his current club or another club affiliated to the Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for 36 months prior to his 21st birthday.
Unlike in League One and League Two, goalkeepers do count towards the total in the second tier of English football, however players who were under the age of 21 at the start of 2023 are exempt – meaning that Djeidi Gassama, 19, doesn’t take up a spot.
Ciaran Brennan, who hasn’t featured since preseason, is almost certainly going to miss out, while Marvin Johnson – such a key figure last season – may be the other given that he’s completely fallen off the radar under the Spanish manager.
The only thing that could change that, potentially, is the severity of Momo Diaby’s injury, with no word yet on how long he’ll be out for. If it’s serious and means months on the sidelines then the Owls may choose to leave him off the list until he’s fit to play again, whenever that may be.
Here’s Wednesday’s full list of 28 senior players who are currently contracted to the club following the closure of the transfer deadline last week.
Devis Vasquez
Cameron Dawson
Di’Shon Bernard
Dominic Iorfa
Michael Ihiekwe
Bambo Diaby
Akin Famewo
Ciaran Brennan
Reece James
Liam Palmer
Pol Valentin
Will Vaulks
Tyreeq Bakinson
Momo Diaby
John Buckley
Jeff Hendrick
George Byers
Barry Bannan
Marvin Johnson
Josh Windass
Djeidi Gassama
Juan Delgado
Anthony Musaba
Mallik Wilks
Callum Paterson
Ashley Fletcher
Michael Smith
Lee Gregory