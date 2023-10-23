Sheffield Wednesday have been fined and warned by the Football Association after the scenes during and after last season’s play-off semi-final against Peterborough United.

The Owls completed a famous turnaround in May as they came back from a 4-0 first leg defeat to reach Wembley, upsetting the odds and making history on the way to winning promotion back into the Championship.

But it has come at a cost - of £50,000 to be exact - after they were found guilty of failing to ensure their fans conducted themselves ‘in an orderly fashion’ at S6, with the report citing pyrotechnics as well as the pitch invasion, while assistant referee, Nigel Lugg, was also ‘knocked to the ground by an oncoming spectator’.

A statement from the FA on Monday read: "Sheffield Wednesday have been fined £50,000 and warned as to their future conduct for crowd control misconduct at the EFL League One match against Peterborough United on Thursday 18 May 2023.

"Sheffield Wednesday admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t commit any form of pitch incursion.

"The club’s sanctions were imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission after a hearing and its written reasons can be viewed below."