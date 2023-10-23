New Sheffield Wednesday coach arrives in Sheffield as Owls look to finalise deal

Sheffield Wednesday may be getting close to finalising the latest appointment to Danny Röhl’s technical team.

It was reported over the weekend that German coach, Nico Knaubel, was on the club’s radar as Röhl goes in search of somebody to lead the set piece department of the senior side, and The Star understands that they’re edging closer to getting their man.

The 43-year-old spent years working with RB Leipzig II and elsewhere in the club’s youth setup - during which time he’ll have got to know Röhl - but for the last few years has been the manager of FC Eilenburg in the NOFV-Oberliga Süd, the fifth tier of German football.

Wednesday’s new boss has already made a host of appointments since his arrival at S6, bringing Sascha Lense (performance manager), Chris Powell (assistant coach) and Henrik Pedersen (assistant head coach) to bolster his technical team, and he has also confirmed that he’s looking at options for the role of goalkeeper coach as well so that Nicky Weaver can return to focusing on his position as head of academy goalkeeping.

The Owls face Plymouth Argyle this week in their longest away trip of the season, and it would certainly be a big boost for the technical team if they were able to get Knaubel on board ahead of the drive down to Devon.