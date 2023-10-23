Sheffield Wednesday boss confirms intentions to appoint key position at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has confirmed that he’s in the market for a new goalkeeper coach at the club.
The German has already made a host of appointments since his arrival at S6, bringing Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen to bolster his technical team, while there is also a desire to bring another German, Nico Knaubel, in as well.
But even with all of those arrivals there is still a vacant position at Hillsborough that was left open when Antonello Brambilla left the club alongside Xisco, and Röhl has explained that - while he’s very happy with Nicky Weaver’s work in the interim - he would like to try and get his own man in, and do so as soon as possible.
“Yes,” he replied when asked whether getting a new goalkeeper coach was on his agenda. “I’m trying, but we’ll speak about this position also in the next few days. At the moment we have Nicky and he is doing very well. But I have to decide in the next few days about this position.”
Wednesday’s new manager wasn’t able to mastermind a victory in his first game as they lost 1-0 to Watford at the weekend, but the performance was much-improved on many of the other showing this season, giving supporters optimism that an upturn in fortunes could potentially be around the corner.
Next up for the Owls is a trip to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday evening, and Röhl will be hoping that he can get Knaubel in the door in time to make that long trip down south - whether he has any luck regarding somebody to work with his shot-stoppers by then, however, remains to be seen.