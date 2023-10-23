Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls take on the Pilgrims on Wednesday evening in what has become a huge game for both sides, with the hosts knowing that they could go 12 points adrift of Danny Röhl’s side if they’re able to come out on top.

It’s been almost 15 years since the men from Hillsborough managed to beat Plymouth on their own patch, with all three of their victories since 2009 coming on home soil in S6. This week offers them a chance to change that, and hopefully land their first win of the 2023/24 campaign.

It won’t be easy, though, after Steven Schumacher’s side showed their mettle to get a point at West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, and that game saw both former Owl, Lewis Gibson, and star goalkeeper, Mike Cooper, both return from injury and get through 90 minutes unscathed.

Gibson missed only three games due to his knock, but for Cooper the West Brom game brought to an end an eight-month spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury that he sustained while playing against Wednesday in Sheffield last season.

Having both back for the visit of the Owls will be a welcome boost for Schumacher as they look to end a four-game winless streak in the second tier and make sure they don’t lose three back-to-back home games for the first time since 2021.