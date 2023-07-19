‘Never say never’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss responds to Troy Deeney question

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, has not ruled out the idea of possibly signing Troy Deeney - but says he hasn’t ‘spoken with him recently’.

The former Birmingham City striker is a free agent having left the Blues earlier in the summer, and he had hinted recently that he was close to joining a new club - that move, however, has still not materialised as the start of the new season draws closer.

Xisco and Deeney worked together at Watford as the Spaniard guided them to promotion out of the Championship in 2021, and on the former’s arrival at Hillsborough there were rumours that started to swirl surrounding a potential move to Sheffield for the 35-year-old ex-Walsall forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t appear that there’s anything imminent, certainly, and only time will tell whether Deeney is a genuine option for Wednesday as they plan ahead for what could be a very tough campaign in the Championship.

“No, I have contact with Troy,” the Owls boss told the media. “But I’ve not spoken with him recently because I’ve been very busy these last few days so it’s the same situation. Always. Always there is the possibility, for everything. But we will see what happens. Right now we need to know exactly which profile of striker we have and then we will try to give something different. But you never can say never.”