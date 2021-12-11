Darren Moore was delighted with Sheffield Wednesday's 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra.

The Wednesday skipper was in fine form as he bossed the midfield at Gresty Road, getting the opening goal to get the ball rolling as the visitors went on to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory to make it 12 games unbeaten in League One.

Bannan’s goal was followed up by a penalty save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell and then a second half header by Lee Gregory that sealed all three points, and it was a game in which the visitors never really looked in too much trouble.

Moore saw his side move up one place to seventh place – level on points with Plymouth Argyle in sixth – as they kept another clean sheet, and he said he was really pleased with the way that his team performed against David Artell’s men.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We did some good work after Portsmouth, and I thought it was a really focused performance,” he told the media after the game.

“From start to finish I thought we were in control. At half time we spoke, and then knocked the stuffing out of them with the second goal. It was an accomplished performance - but I wish we’d got more goals. If we’d got a third one it would have been game, set and match...

"It’s really satisfying to get another clean sheet. Once again it comes down the resilience. It was an all-round performance, at both ends of the pitch. I think it’s probably one of the most perfect away day performances really.”

But it was Bannan that really seemed to stand out, and when he was asked about the Owls skipper, Moore said, “He scored a fabulous goal… I didn’t think they could get to grips with him today - he was everywhere. In and out of possession of the ball.