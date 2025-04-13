Danny Röhl left disappointed and fans turn their backs - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after Oxford United loss
Over 25,000 turned up at S6 over the weekend to watch the Owls take on the U’s, many with hopes of seeing a first victory on home soil since the New Year’s Day result against Derby County. It wasn’t to be, however, as Danny Röhl’s side once again fell to a narrow defeat, with the visitors getting their first away win in three months.
You can check out what part of what an ‘angry’ Danny Röhl had to say about the tie in his post-match press conference in the video at the top of the page, and for the highlights - including some missed chances from the Owls - you can check out the highlights here:
There were other matters at play during the game as well, though, with many fans around the stadium turning their backs to the field in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership. From the 10th minute to the 11th they could be seen facing away from the pitch, as seen in this photo:
Meanwhile, if you’re interested in what Röhl’s counterpart in the opposite dugout had to say, here you go:
