Sheffield Wednesday’s wait for a Hillsborough win was extended on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Oxford United.

Over 25,000 turned up at S6 over the weekend to watch the Owls take on the U’s, many with hopes of seeing a first victory on home soil since the New Year’s Day result against Derby County. It wasn’t to be, however, as Danny Röhl’s side once again fell to a narrow defeat, with the visitors getting their first away win in three months.

There were other matters at play during the game as well, though, with many fans around the stadium turning their backs to the field in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership. From the 10th minute to the 11th they could be seen facing away from the pitch, as seen in this photo:

Steve Ellis

