Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, felt like Oxford United deserved their win at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls’ wait for a home win continued this weekend as a Sam Long goal in the 79th minute secured victory for the visitors, giving them their first win away from home since New Year’s Day. The result meant that Wednesday’s three-month wait for three points at Hillsborough has been extended even further, and they’ve now lost five at home on the bounce.

Wednesday created chances on the day, but failed to convert them in what has become a familiar story at S6, and their manager felt that - in the end - Gary Rowett’s team were good value for their win - also admitting that it is currently a ‘tough time’ for his players.

Sheffield Wednesday boss left disappointed

“I’m disappointed,” he told the media afterwards. “I think we had some moments in the game, but all in all I think the opponent tried and wants this win more. In the end they deserved it. I think when you look how you controlled the games and phases it was okay, with sometimes the building up too slow, and the final moment in the final third, 100% to go and find a teammate - it was not what I want to see.

“I think it's a tough time at the moment for this group. One week ago we lost our big goal, and now you see in some moments of the game, when you're not 100% doing what you want to do, then it looks like this... At the moment, when you look how many 1-0 defeats we have at home, I think this is crazy to see.”

Over the course of the last 10 matches in the Championship, no team in the division has picked up fewer points than the Owls have, and they’re now almost as close to the relegation places as they are to the play-offs. Next up is a trip to Stoke City on Friday night.