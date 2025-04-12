Sheffield Wednesday fell to their fifth straight home defeat and failed to score in their third match on the spin as the unusual feeling of end-of-season lack of jeopardy was once again felt at S6.

Some nice patterns of play in the first half ultimately came to nothing and some half-decent chances were missed in a first half the Owls shaded. But as the second half went on, relegation-threatened Oxford United played like a side with more on the line and eventually broke the dam with Sam Long’s winner.

The sun is out and remarkably Wednesday have four matches left to play in this campaign. They’ll want to stop the slide deeper into the bottom half. Have yourself some ratings.

1 . Pierce Charles - 7 Made a number of good saves in a first half in which Oxford had chances. Sprung into life in the second half after a period of spectatorship to tip one over. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 7 An important player for Wednesday. Got his foot in in important moments and was a big contributor the other way. Completed more dribbles than anyone else on the pitch. Came off and it showed. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 6 Tidy enough. Stepped in a couple of times to halt attacks and won headers. | UGC Photo Sales