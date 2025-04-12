Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oxford United manager, Gary Rowett, says his team ‘had to hang on’ at times against Sheffield Wednesday, but felt they deserved their win.

A Sam Long goal was enough for the U’s to claim victory at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, condemning the Owls to their fifth straight defeat on home soil to extend a winless streak that stretches back to January. It was a big three points for the visitors in their quest to remain in the Championship, but things could’ve done differently if Wednesday had been a bit more clinical.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Rowett admitted that the hosts had ‘one or two’ good opportunities, but explained that a change in formation in the second half allowed them to wrestle control back.

“I think it was an immense performance,” he told the Oxford Mail. And there was lots of it that I liked. Some of it we had to hang on a little bit, but I thought the game swung probably very symptomatic of our season. We seemed to go big win, let ourselves down a little bit, and then stepped back up again with a little bit of character.

Oxford United made changes to beat Sheffield Wednesday

“We started probably the first 20 to 25 minutes not quite what we wanted, but I thought we grew into the game and grew into the half... I felt as though we gave ourselves a real nice foothold towards the end of the first half, and created a couple of really good opportunities, and maybe could’ve gone in ahead at half-time. I think they had one or two as well.

“The second half was the same. They started the better, and I just thought we started to grow into the game. We changed formation and changed shape, and it gave us a little bit more of a grip of the game I felt defensively, and that platform allowed us to go and get the goal.

“I thought we saw it out fairly comfortably. It doesn’t feel comfortable on the side unfortunately. It feels like the worst feeling in the world for 10 minutes, but we managed to get there.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the trip to Stoke City on Easter Friday, with Danny Röhl no doubt desperate to see them return to winning ways.