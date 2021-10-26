Butler and his daughter, Megan, live down in Dorset, and – despite being a big Owl herself – is unable to get to many games because of the sheer distance between S6 and where she lives. The 13-year-old, who lives with her mum, is a devoted Wednesdayite, and it’s something that links her and her dad together.

Ahead of the visit of Lincoln City, her old man posted in ‘The Wednesday Sing’ Facebook group to see if anybody would be keen to share fuel costs for the long drive up and back again on Saturday – he had no takers.

But while he may not have ended up with a car share, the generosity of those in the group saw him end up with £252 via JustGiving.com… An amount that more than covered the petrol costs for their 550 mile round-trip.

So in true ‘pay it forward’ fashion, they had a chat between themselves and wondered what do to with the leftovers? They thought of another generous Wednesdayite, young Shay O’Grady, and decided to run a raffle to raise money for Shay’s Triathlon, Bluebell Wood and the Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Speaking to The Star, Butler explained, “It all blew out of proportion really. I don't struggle for money normally, and was only trying to help out others with the travel and help us get to the match too - trying to get Megan to Hillsborough isn't easy!

“Megan is really excited about how everything has spiralled… It's taken her by surprise and has made her even more in love with the club! She's a draw specialist though - four games, four draws so far at Hillsborough.”

Graham Butler and his daughter, Megan, ahead of their long trip to Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

She may have only seen draws so far, but her and her dad are big winners in the eyes of supporters as they snap up raffle tickets to win a variety of Wednesday gear from the club shop – with the numerous winners set to be announced early next month.