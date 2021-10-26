Sheffield Wednesday’s most booked have five games to avoid EFL suspension

Any player who accumulates five bookings in the league before the 19th game of the season will face a one-game ban in their respective division – with five games to go until that point Darren Moore has four players who are most severely at risk.

The Owls have Iorfa, Callum Paterson, Chey Dunkley and George Byers – who recently recovered from injury – currently on three bookings in the season so far, and Moore will be hoping that he doesn’t have his hand forced with regards to that quartet with regards to his selection.

After the five-booking 19-game mark, the next cut-off for EFL games is after 37 matches – although at that point the amount of bookings a player can receive before receiving a two-game ban raises to 10.

On top of the four on three yellows, Wednesday also have Liam Palmer, Barry Bannan, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Sam Hutchinson on two bookings in the 14 games so far, however their ratio suggests that they’ll be able to pass the next five games without hitting the five-yellow mark.

Wednesday return to action this weekend as they make the trip to Cheltenham Town on the back of a three-game drawing streak, and Moore will be desperate to see them get back to winning ways after what has been a testing few weeks at Hillsborough.

The Owls take on Cheltenham at 3pm on Saturday.