The Owls dropped two more points over the weekend as they let a 1-0 lead slip to draw 1-1 against Lincoln City at home, and some Wednesdayites have started to question whether the manager is capable of digging out his players if required.

Moore is an amiable man, and has flat-out refused to criticise any individuals in public – stating that he will never do that – but it is getting to a point in Wednesday’s season when they might like to see more frustration at the performances and points dropped.

Dennis Adeniran, who was one of the manager’s first signings over the summer, has been a standout for the Owls so far, and he says that Moore is the best he’s worked with – and more than capable of taking things up a notch in the changing room if required.

Speaking to the media after his goal in the draw with Lincoln, Adeniran said, “Obviously we all know that he’s a good guy, but when he needs to get into you then he’ll get into you… Today (Saturday) he got into us after the first half, and I thought in the second half there was an improvement to be honest.

“He’s got a good balance to him - he knows what to say, and how to say it. And for me, he’s the best manager that I’ve worked with.”

As far as results are concerned though, fan frustration is understandable… Wednesday are now ninth, a way off the pace as title-challengers, and have won just two of their last 10 League One matches.

Adeniran and Moore both voiced their frustrations at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, with the midfielder describing the atmosphere in the dressing room as ‘pure anger’, and the group will be desperate to try and get back on track this coming weekend when they make the trip to Cheltenham Town.