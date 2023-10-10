Mini Steel City Derby given extra spark as table-toppers clash at Hillsborough

It’s almost time for the first mini Steel City derby of the season, and both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are flying high heading into the clash.

The Blades are currently top of the Professional Development League North table after seven games following their unbeaten start, but the Owls are just one place behind them having lost just once in their seven matches.

Friday evening will see them lock horns for the first time this season as they do battle at Hillsborough, with a 7pm kick off time and the international break meaning that a decent crowd could make the trip through to S6.

It remains to be seen at this point who will lead out the young Owls given that – as thing stand – U21s manager, Neil Thompson, is still in charge of the senior ranks, however that may well have changed by the time it gets to Friday evening given how close they are believed to be with regards to wrapping up a deal for Danny Röhl to take over.

Wednesday’s youth side don’t have the best of records against their city rivals of late, but with Bailey Cadamarteri on top goalscoring form and a number of others impressing so far they will be full of confidence heading into the tie.

Thompson’s side have scored seven and conceded none in their last two matches – a 4-0 win over Burnley and 3-0 victory at Birmingham City – and Cadamarteri got four of them. It was that form that saw him named on the first team bench against Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

United, meanwhile, got four points from their last two league games – hammering Hull City 3-0 last time out – before drawing with Reading in the Premier League Cup on Monday evening. Rhian Brewster got one of the goals in that 2-2 draw.

