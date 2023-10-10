Sheffield Wednesday defender on Xisco return and excitement over new boss

Sheffield Wednesday’s Di’Shon Bernard signed for the club and stated that Xisco had a big role to play in his decision – now only one of them remains.

The 22-year-old joined Wednesday in the summer after leaving Manchester United, and has been arguably the most impressive signing in what has been a very difficult start to the season.

Xisco lasted less than 100 days at Hillsborough as Darren Moore’s replacement, and his departure will no doubt leave a number of the new recruits wondering what may lie ahead for them.

The former Owls boss and his technical team were back at Middlewood Road the day after his exit was confirmed, though, and the defender thinks that it was a nice touch.

"Yeah, it was nice to hear what he said,” Bernard told The Star. “At the end of the day he’s a human being, and I’d like to thank him for his efforts and for bringing me here so I appreciate that.

"It’s tough but that’s football at the end of the day. You’ve got to move on quickly from it and try to work and build with the next manager that comes in. Any kind of transition can be hard at times, but I’ve been trying to enjoy my football.

“It’s been good that I’ve been playing and I’m trying to get better because I know there’s thing I need to work on and improve but that comes with experience.”

Now, as he jets out on international duty with his national team, Jamaica, he’ll wait to hear who could be manager by the time he returns. He has no preference, he insists, but says he’s ‘excited’ to find out.

"For me, I can’t answer it,” was his response when asked. “I’m still young in this game. Whoever comes in, we’ll give our all. I’m excited to see who it is.”