And home and away, the Owls were roared on by huge crowds of Wednesday supporters – forced to miss a full season of watching their team due to the pandemic – with their attendances only beaten by Sunderland during this season.

In the end, Wednesday’s promotion dream didn’t come to fruition after defeat to Sunderland on Monday in the League One play-off semi-finals

Skipper Barry Bannan said earlier in the season, of the support the team have had over the course of the campaign: “They just keep turning up. We’re thankful for them, because without them we probably wouldn’t have seen some of the games through the way we have this season.”

And manager Darren Moore also acknowledged the role fans played in the push for promotion this season, saying back in March: “Since the fans have returned, they have given their energy to the players to build relationship values. The players have responded and we go into Saturday with the most productive home record in all four divisions.

“That is something we can all be proud of and something we have achieved together. It’s credit to everyone involved who can share in feeling that pride.”

See our gallery for Part One of our ‘best of...’ fans pictures from the season and look out for Part Two coming soon.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans season 2021/22 Owls fans in the play-off semi-final first leg against Sunderland Photo: Zac Goodwin Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans season 2021/22 Sheffield Wednesday fans is the play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland Photo: Zac Goodwin Photo Sales

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans season 2021/22 Owls boss Darren Moore thanks the fans after a 2-0 win at Crewe Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans season 2021/22 Owls fans againt Portsmouth at Hillsborough Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales