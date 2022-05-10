The Owls midfielder, whose deftly-weighted ball to Marvin Johnson allowed Lee Gregory to score in a tightly-contested second leg, has ended the season with a boatload of individual awards having racked up nine goals and 12 assists.

He breezed into the League One team of the season and became only the third Wednesday player to become a multiple winner of the club’s player of the season award.

Bannan’s efforts don’t seem to have been quite enough for one Twitter user, though, who commented:

“Love you but sadly not good enough @bazzabannan25 for what we’re paying you your flashes of brilliance are too fleeting, we need stand out performances like MK to be the majority not the minority, we go again but need you at it from the start next season all the way through #swfc”

Replying just hours after he had reaffirmed his determination to stay at Wednesday and take the club back to the Championship, Scotland international Bannan wrote:

“What’s ur problem mate honestly all season you been talking crap towards me and speaking about wages and making out im on a fortune are you my agent or summit that you know what I’m on ???”

The reply prompted an outpouring of support from Sheffield Wednesday supporters, some of whom branded the criticism ‘brainless’, ‘ludicrous’ and ‘stupid’.

Posting on Twitter the morning after the club’s play-off dreams were shattered, Bannan described the atmosphere at Hillsborough on Monday was the best he’d experienced.