Sheffield Wednesday took on Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

The Owls saw off Newcastle United in an impressive victory last time out, while the Cod Army pulled off a shock result of their own by beating Queens Park Rangers - but neither was able to see off the other at Hillsborough.

Moore made two changes for Wednesday for the encounter, bringing Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks into the setup, with the pair replacing Lee Gregory and Michael Smith in the XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal from Promise Omochere opened the scoring, but Josh Earl turned the ball into his own net not too long afterwards to set up a fourth clash between the two sides this season next month.

You can check out the goal here:

Other good news for Wednesday was the return of Barry Bannan and George Byers - and first appearance for Aden Flint’s - to the matchday squad, with all three taking to the field in the second half of the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an update on what Moore had to say afterwards, about transfer news, Flint’s arrival and Akin Famewo’s fitness, check the articles below:

Here’s how the two teams lined up at the start...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Hunt, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Windass, Wilks, Paterson.

Fleetwood XI: