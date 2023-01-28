News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday highlights as Owls set up another Fleetwood Town clash

Sheffield Wednesday took on Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago

The Owls saw off Newcastle United in an impressive victory last time out, while the Cod Army pulled off a shock result of their own by beating Queens Park Rangers - but neither was able to see off the other at Hillsborough.

Moore made two changes for Wednesday for the encounter, bringing Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks into the setup, with the pair replacing Lee Gregory and Michael Smith in the XI.

A goal from Promise Omochere opened the scoring, but Josh Earl turned the ball into his own net not too long afterwards to set up a fourth clash between the two sides this season next month.

You can check out the goal here:

Other good news for Wednesday was the return of Barry Bannan and George Byers - and first appearance for Aden Flint’s - to the matchday squad, with all three taking to the field in the second half of the tie.

For an update on what Moore had to say afterwards, about transfer news, Flint’s arrival and Akin Famewo’s fitness, check the articles below:

Here’s how the two teams lined up at the start...

Wednesday XI:

Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Famewo, Hunt, Johnson, Adeniran, Vaulks, Windass, Wilks, Paterson.

Fleetwood XI:

Lynch, Andrew, Wired, Vela, Robertson, Lane, Omechere, Hayes, Nsiala, Rooney, Earl.

