Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that the Owls aren’t done in the transfer market just yet.

There is only a couple of days left of the transfer window as Moore seeks to bolster his ranks for the business end of the campaign, and he admits that he’s hoping to add another ‘one or two’ after bringing in Aden Flint on loan.

The Owls boss wouldn’t reveal his targets, or even what position he was looking at, but it appears that there’s good reason to hope that there will be another couple of fresh faces by the time it hit’s 11pm on Tuesday night.

“I’m going to be honest,” he admitted with a wry smile. “We’ll have to see. We’re trying, and we are looking to do some work still. We’re out there, and I’ll get back on the phone now.

“It’ll quiet down after the games now, and we’ll see if one or two of the targets that we were expecting – now the games are done – will be allowed to release them. That’ll give us the opportunity to get them on board and add to the squad.

“The targets that I’ve looked at, if we get them, will make us better. And that’s what we want… If we can get the ones that we want then we’ll have no problem.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, a match in which they could go top of the league with a victory at Hillsborough, and it may be that they’ve got a couple more bodies to call upon by the time that fixture rolls around.