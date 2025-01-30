Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Championship transfer news including updates on Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Millwall and Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to record consecutive wins for the first time this month when they host Luton Town at Hillsborough on Saturday. Second-half goals from Michael Smith and Callum Paterson earned Danny Röhl’s side a 2-0 victory at QPR last weekend, with optimism over a late play-off push growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that optimism on the pitch is struggling to extend off it with Wednesday frustratingly quiet on the transfer front, given the belief an aggressive month could be the difference maker. That is expected to change in the coming days, however, and the Star has rounded up some of the latest news both from South Yorkshire and further afield.

Armstrong latest

Wednesday could move for a very recent Championship promotion winner with interest in former Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong intensifying. The Star understands Armstrong has been identified as a key target for Hillsborough chiefs over the next few days, with Röhl keen to reunite with a player he worked with while coaching on the south coast.

AFP via Getty Images

Armstrong actually left St Mary’s following last season’s Championship play-off final victory over Leeds United, joining MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps after his Southampton contract expired. Wednesday fans might have been concerned to then see the 51-cap Scotland international linked with Sheffield United, but the Star understands reports of a deal being done are wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old is very much on the radar of Wednesday recruitment chiefs, however, with Röhl keen to add experience and depth across his attacking unit. The Owls are looking to recruit in multiple positions before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds’ Archer approach

Alongside Wednesday, Leeds are one of only three Championship teams yet to add to their squad but that could easily change before Monday, with reports of an approach for Southampton’s Cameron Archer. Sky Sports claim a loan offer has been rejected by St Mary’s chiefs, who are keen to keep their young striker on board for the foreseeable future.

Leeds chiefs have regularly warned against the likelihood of a busy month, with manager Daniel Farke already boasting arguably the Championship’s strongest squad. But a late deal or two has never been categorically ruled out as the table-topping Whites look to further cement their promotion chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post have since reported that Leeds have been long-term admirers of Archer and will continue to monitor his situation, although there is no mention of a formal offer. The latest report also suggests reports of a deal being agreed for Newcastle United defender Matt Targett are wide of the mark.

Cundle race

Millwall look to have won a five-team Championship race for Wolves defender Luke Cundle. The Telegraph’s John Percy claims Cundle will head to London for medical tests on Thursday following the agreement of a £1m transfer fee.

Cundle had previously been on the radar of Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City and Swansea City - he has spent previous loan spells at the latter trio of clubs. But Millwall look to have staved off competition for the promising 22-year-old.