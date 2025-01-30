Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clarity on Sheffield United transfer ‘move’ for another Sheffield Wednesday target after ‘deal done’ report

Fresh from beating their cross-city rivals to the signing of one player in Harry Clarke, Sheffield United fans woke up this morning to a report that they may be about to repeat the trick. Stuart Armstrong, the Scottish international currently plying his trade in Canada, has been earmarked as another target by Wednesday ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The Owls are yet to add to their squad in this transfer window but have intensified their interest in the 51-cap Scotland man, having worked with boss Danny Rohl before at Southampton. Further confusion gathered overnight when a report from Canada suggested that Armstrong was indeed bound for Sheffield … but for United rather than Wednesday.

The report, from Canadian Soccer Daily, suggested that Armstrong to United was a done deal until the end of the current English season, with the 32-year-old said to have “chose[n] Sheffield United for the chance to win promotion to the English Premier League.”

However we understand that the reports are wide of the mark and that no deal has been agreed for Armstrong to join United as things stand. The Blades have already bolstered their midfield options in this window with the signing of Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City, while Vini Souza is on the comeback trail after a hamstring injury and Tom Davies is not far off fitness either.

United are instead focusing their attentions on adding a centre half to their squad, which would complete the five signings boss Chris Wilder had targeted when the window opened earlier this month.

As well as Choudhury and Clarke, signed this week on loan from Ipswich Town from under the noses of Wednesday, United have also added Ben Brereton Diaz and Tom Cannon, from Southampton and Leicester respectively.