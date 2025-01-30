Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are open for business after what has been a slow-moving month in the transfer window.

The Owls have re-signed Shea Charles on an inflated deal after he was recalled by parent club Southampton, while The Star understands Wednesday are keen on the strengthening of midfield with an interest in Scotland international Stuart Armstrong.

Five days from the end of the window, it’s understood a narrowed-down list of transfer targets is now being worked on and the key areas remain high on the agenda when it comes to potential signings - namely defence and up top. The final days of a transfer window can be volatile, particularly in the winter window, but heading towards its February 3 deadline day work is believed to be moving on behind the scenes.

Other than Armstrong, further targets remain something of a mystery as things stand. Left-back option Ryo Hatsuse reaches the end of his contract with Japanese club Vissel Kobe at the turn of the month and remains a possibility.

Three places remain in their EFL squad list but it’s also not beyond the realms of possibility that some of the more fringe senior players leave the club, it’s understood, depending on how quickly incoming business can be completed. Michael Smith and Josh Windass are players to have attracted interest from Wrexham and Santos respectively this month but as things stand, exits for the pair are not believed to be likely.

It sets up what could prove to be an interesting few days of a Wednesday window that was slow in getting moving and has not been without its disappointments. The Owls lodged a loan bid for Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke but were edged out by Sheffield United while exploratory initial interest in Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry - since signed on loan with Hull City - ultimately came to nothing.