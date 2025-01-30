Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Shea Charles, says that there was ‘no chance’ he thought he’d end up in Sheffield United colours this season.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for the 21-year-old over the last few weeks, with his loan at Wednesday being cut short, being linked to their bitter rivals - amongst other clubs - and then ending up staying at S6 - and he admits that he was relieved when it all got settled down in time for him to play in the win over Queens Park Rangers.

"It's been a little bit chaotic,” he told the media ahead of the visit of Luton Town. “Obviously the deadline for my recall was the 15th and I got recalled on the 15th… It was very last minute, and I didn't really know what I was doing for that seven-day period - I was so relieved and happy it got sorted.

"I came here for a season-long loan, that was the plan, and I didn't really want to cut it short because it's a great group of lads and a good coaching staff, and everyone' around the club is really pushing for something. I’m excited to finish the season here.

"I like to think I had a good influence on things because I was quite firm in staying here, and my agent knew that and Southampton knew that… It's a weird one, any interest is good interest, but I was always focused on staying here.”

So he never thought he might be playing in the Steel City derby in March in different colours? "No chance,” he said with a smile. And it appears that the Saints are happy with how things have panned out as well.

Regarding thoughts on his extended stay at Hillsborough, he explained, "They've seen that I've progressed well this season and now they're more than happy to see me finish the season here. I think it’s good for both parties.

“They’re happy to see me stay at Wednesday because it's a big club and good coaching staff and good team, players like Barry Bannan and Nate (Chalobah) to learn next to.”

Charles is expected to start once again in the heart of the Owls’ midfield on Saturday afternoon when Luton come to town, and with Wednesday within touching distance of the play-offs he’ll be hoping that his best S6 moments are yet to come.