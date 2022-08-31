Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have had a strong start to their League One campaign as they look to push their way up the table, however there have been concerns about keeping the squad together given growing interest in some key players.

Moore revealed that he has rebuffed approaches from fellow managers in recent days, and insisted that he doesn’t want to lose anybody.

When asked if he expected to get any more phonecalls before the window closes, Moore replied, “Probably, yeah… And that’s fine, I’ll accept those phonecalls if they do come. But as I said, apart from the two phonecalls over the last 48 hours we’ll have to wait and see.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m grateful for those managers picking up the phone, because we can talk direct, but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see over the next couple of days.”

He did, however, say that any phonecalls he does receive will be met with a swift, ‘No thanks’.

The Owls boss also spoke about how – as much as he doesn’t want to lose players – the fact that there is interest is a sign that the club is moving in the right direction.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to keep hold of their players, according to Darren Moore.

Moore went on to say, “I’ve said to the chairman, it just goes to show the work that we’ve done with the players… Before when we were getting players in here they weren’t talked about, but now people are interested in our players. It means we are doing something right if we’ve got outside interest from other clubs in higher divisions, our division, and north of the border.

“We want to keep the squad together, and I’ve just been working so hard to build it… We don’t feel that we’re anywhere near where we need to be, but we’re showing progress that we’re getting there.”