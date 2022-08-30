Sheffield Wednesday rebuff Championship and League One enquiries for Owls stars

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss spoke over the weekend about the potential of losing players as things behind the scenes happened that might unsettle them, and The Star has since reported in interest from the likes of Blackpool and Derby County in a couple of Wednesday players.

Moore, speaking to the media after the 3-1 defeat against Bradford City, explained that – as things stand – he is done as far as incomings were concerned, whilst also revealing that he’s knocked back interest from both the Championship and League One.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s business done,” he explained. “But in these next 48 hours who knows what can come available. We spoke before about not just us looking for players, but also people trying some of ours. We’ll see what happens – 24 hours is a long time in football, and we’ve still got 48.

“I’ve spoken to the chairman, but at the end of the day everybody has their price. I’m fully aware of that. What he have to do is see how the next couple of days play out, but for me the window can close now, then we can get on with it.

“There’s a manager from the Championship who rang me today and asked me outright about one of our players, and I told him no. So we move on. Hopefully it’ll stay that way. Also, two days ago another manager, from this division, called us about one of our players and I told him no.”

Moore, who also insisted that he’s spoken to his players and that nobody has spoken of a desire to leave, went on to suggest that he’s confident of keeping the squad together, but admitted that he could give no guarantees.

Sheffield Wednesday will have to fend off interest in their players over the next couple of days.

The Owls boss said, “I’d like to say yes (Wednesday won’t lose players), but I know how football works so I can’t go out and say that completely. But yeah, I’d like to say that.”