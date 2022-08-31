Injury may halt Sheffield Wednesday switch – two players could still leave
Darren Moore says that a knock picked up by David Agbontohoma for Sheffield Wednesday could stop him leaving the club on loan this summer.
Agbontohoma started for the Owls against Bradford City on Tuesday night, but was forced off at the break – with the score at 1-1 – after picking up what Moore thinks is a bit of a thigh strain.
There had been plans to potentially send the 20-year-old out on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening, but that may no longer happen.
Moore told the media after the 3-1 defeat to Bradford, "We looked at David (for a loan), but he picked up a knock. I am really disappointed for him because I thought up until then he was playing really well.
"David has got wonderful size and a pass in him. He moves well along the floor.
"We are thinking he has made huge strides with us in the year he has been with us. We will have to assess his knock.”
There could, however, still be exits for both Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin – who also played last night – with Moore saying, "Possibly those two, because we want them to play regular, competitive football. For their development - we feel they are ready for it - but also it helps us when it comes to decisions for us in terms of where they’re at going forward. So we are looking at those two as possibilities.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday are waiting to find out if Dennis Adeniran faces a spell on the sidelines after he sustained an injury over the weekend.
Moore said briefly, "He picked up a knock in the last 20 minutes that he came on against Forest Green. We will assess him this week.”
The transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday evening as the wheeling and dealing across the English football fraternity finally comes to an end, and Moore has previously admitted that it now can’t come soon enough for him.
Wednesday do have a couple more deals to be done if they’re to send any players out on loan, but their most important business – it seems – will be keeping hold of their key players that have attracted interest elsewhere.