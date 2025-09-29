Everyday non-footballing employees at Sheffield Wednesday have been told they will receive only a part-payment of their salaries for the month of September on their scheduled payday tomorrow.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star understands that official correspondence was delivered to staff by fellow employees at the club on Monday afternoon and that it advised that they would receive a payment of £1,000 on payday, which this month comes on September 30. The figure falls well below the expected payment sum of most staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after senior players were verbally told not to expect prompt payments for this month, with The Star of the understanding that backroom and technical staff would, like non-football employees, receive only a portion of their expected payments. Academy figures are expected to be paid. It is the fifth month in seven that Dejphon Chansiri’s Wednesday have had issues fulfilling payment obligations to its workforce.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is under sustained pressure from supporters to sell the club. | Getty Images

Employees have been once again advised that an emergency funding procedure is available to those in need ‘where possible’ and that their dedication in difficult circumstances is appreciated. In apologetic correspondence, they have been reassured that their payments will be made, though no timescale for payment is available. Amid widespread frustration in recent months over the clarity of communication from Chansiri from within the club, staff have been told that future correspondence will be as transparent as the information allows.

Financial turmoil has shrouded Wednesday for several months and the club has been hit with several EFL sanctions including a long-running transfer fee ban and a number of registration embargoes, five of which are live. The club have failed to fulfil financial obligations to other clubs over transfer fees and appear to have a debt outstanding to HMRC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Financial meltdown has seen both Wednesday and Chansiri charged by the EFL for further potential action, with proceedings ongoing after appeals.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday players told of payday fate - some staff to receive partial payment