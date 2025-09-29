Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday employees won't receive full payday September wages - in dark over likely pay date
The Star understands that official correspondence was delivered to staff by fellow employees at the club on Monday afternoon and that it advised that they would receive a payment of £1,000 on payday, which this month comes on September 30. The figure falls well below the expected payment sum of most staff.
It comes after senior players were verbally told not to expect prompt payments for this month, with The Star of the understanding that backroom and technical staff would, like non-football employees, receive only a portion of their expected payments. Academy figures are expected to be paid. It is the fifth month in seven that Dejphon Chansiri’s Wednesday have had issues fulfilling payment obligations to its workforce.
Employees have been once again advised that an emergency funding procedure is available to those in need ‘where possible’ and that their dedication in difficult circumstances is appreciated. In apologetic correspondence, they have been reassured that their payments will be made, though no timescale for payment is available. Amid widespread frustration in recent months over the clarity of communication from Chansiri from within the club, staff have been told that future correspondence will be as transparent as the information allows.
Financial turmoil has shrouded Wednesday for several months and the club has been hit with several EFL sanctions including a long-running transfer fee ban and a number of registration embargoes, five of which are live. The club have failed to fulfil financial obligations to other clubs over transfer fees and appear to have a debt outstanding to HMRC.
Financial meltdown has seen both Wednesday and Chansiri charged by the EFL for further potential action, with proceedings ongoing after appeals.