The Saints will play host to Darren Moore’s Owls in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in a little limbo having sacked Ralph Hasenhüttl earlier this week. Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is poised to take up the role.

But as things stand, caretaker coach Rubén Sellés will take charge of the Wednesday clash and could include a raft of senior players as the Saints edge towards the World Cup-enforced winter break.

Southampton youngsters Lewis Payne and Dominic Ballard could feature in their Carabao Cup clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton’s ‘B Team’ beat their Sunderland counterparts on Monday with no first team players in the line-up, a nine-man switch on their previous star-heavy line-up in a rampant win over Middlesbrough.

That frees up the likes of returning injury pair Romeo Lavia and Germany international Armel Bella-Kotchap to potentially play a part against Wednesday as they continue their recovery.

One player who was expected to feature in the PL2 clash was 18-year-old right-back Lewis Payne. His absence from the second string side offers a hint that he could be in line to make his second senior appearance.

And with only one game left – at Liverpool on Saturday – before their break, the likes of first team in-and-outers Adam Armstrong, Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie could feature as Southampton look to bounce back from the Hasenhüttl departure.

The Saints do have their injury woes, however. One-time England World Cup hopefuls Toni Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, are both out as is their fellow wing-back Juan Larios, who picked up an issue in their 4-1 defeat to Newcastle over the weekend.

Moussa Djenepo missed the Toon clash to attend the birth of his first child and could well take up his place in the side.

Talented Saints youngster Diamond Edwards is out for the season having made his debut in the last round, while highly-rated young forward Dominic Ballard could feature having played only 30 minutes on Monday.