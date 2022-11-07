News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup opponents revealed as League Two outfit visit Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday have now discovered their next opponents in the FA Cup.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Darren Moore’s side saw off Morecambe over the weekend with a 2-0 victory at Liverpool, with Josh Windass and Alex Mighten getting the goals in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the Owls.

Now they’ve been selected alongside Mansfield Town for the second round of the competition, with Moore getting his wish of landing a home draw once again.

It was confirmed on Monday evening from the draw at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground that the Owls would be playing host to Nigel Clough’s Stags, and they’ll be eager to try and pick up another victory in order to get into the hat with the Premier League clubs in the third round.

Wednesday have already gone further this season than they did last time out when they were beaten by Plymouth Argyle in the first round, while the campaign before saw them reach the fourth round before being knocked out by Everton.

Dates and times for the games are yet to be announced, however will be played on the weekend of November 26th.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Morecambe in the first round of the FA Cup. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
