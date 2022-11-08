Ambitious Sheffield Wednesday boss outlines ‘exceptional’ Southampton challenge

The Premier League outfit will have Rubén Sellés in charge after Ralph Hasenhüttl’s departure, giving Darren Moore something else to think about in terms of team selection.

Wednesday take on the Saints tomorrow evening at St. Mary’s in an attempt to book their fourth round spot, and the Owls boss says they’ll need to be ‘the best version of ourselves’ if they’re to get the job done.

Speaking to the media, he said, "We take every game really, really seriously. Southampton are a Premier League team, but we will go down there and prepare as best as we possibly can.

"We know they are an excellent team. They have got some exceptional players but we have earned the right to go and play against them.

"We know going into a Premier League's team backyard that we are going to have to be the best version of ourselves. The speed and tempo from what we are used to in League One will be completely different. The level of players and quality will be different.

"Whatever team goes out there will know we can't do much wrong or we will get punished.”

And he doesn’t expect them to take it easy in the tie either, speaking of the difference in levels as you move further up the divisions.

He added, "I would imagine with them being at home that they will want to pick a relatively strong side. They will want to get job done.

"What we have got to do is make sure we are detailed in terms of what we are about.

"We have got to be ready for them because they will play in areas that we probably are not used to at this level and we have got to be spot on. They have got wonderful, technical, international players that can hurt you in a split second from all angles.